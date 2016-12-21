In 2017, we're making a resolution to use up every last one of our vacation days.
Unlike, say, resolving to floss every night before bed, this one is going to involve some serious commitment. After all, taking a true vacation usually requires making lots of complicated plans and spending boatloads of money on travel. But it might not have to be that way.
That's because the award-winning Emirates Airlines just activated a huge end-of-the-year sale, with steeply discounted fares available now though December 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The deals are good on travel between January 16 and May 24, and between August 1 and November 2, 2017.
As for the destinations, there are many exciting options all over the world, from South Africa to India to Thailand. On the most affordable end of the spectrum, roundtrip economy fares to Milan are just $499. You can even go as far as Dubai for $699. Or you could just blow your end-of-year bonus on a business class ticket — they're not exactly cheap (think: $3199 to New Delhi), but they're still way less than typical Emirates fares.
Peruse the complete list of fares and destinations here. And then get ready to start ticking off boxes on your travel bucket list. It's gonna be a great year.
