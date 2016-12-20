Kate Middleton Is Really Psyched For The Holidays, According To This Outfit

How ready are you for the holidays: "Been drinking all-peppermint-everything since Thanksgiving" ready, or "just excited to not check my e-mail, to be honest" ready? Well, the Duchess of Cambridge might just have you beat in terms of excitement level.
Kate Middleton stepped out looking exceptionally jolly in a red and green silk dress from Vanessa Seward's fall '16 collection. It's worth noting that the Duchess was, in fact, attending a Christmas gathering — although, the print on her frock is actually of poppies. Yet it's still a subtle, if perhaps accidental, homage to the upcoming holiday. (Prince William and Prince Harry, who accompanied her to the get-together, apparently didn't get the festive wardrobe memo, though.)
As of Middleton's ensemble, that exact Vanessa Seward style was available (and on sale!) on Net-a-Porter. Of course, the Duchess' fan base mixed with the mad holiday crunch proved to be a potent combination for shoppers, and the silk dress promptly sold out.
All hope's not lost, though, for Middleton devotees and last-minute party dressers alike: The Cai silhouette is in stock (and still discounted) on Vanessa Seward's website — although it'll set you back $525. At least we can cop her favorite Catherine Zoraida earrings for less cash, which she also happened to wear yesterday. And whether you opt for Middleton's Vanessa Seward number or something else, we plan to stick to just one holiday dress to get through the party circuit this year.
As of Middleton's ensemble, that exact Vanessa Seward style was available (and on sale!) on Net-a-Porter. Of course, the Duchess' fan base mixed with the mad holiday crunch proved to be a potent combination for shoppers, and the silk dress promptly sold out.
All hope's not lost, though, for Middleton devotees and last-minute party dressers alike: The Cai silhouette is in stock (and still discounted) on Vanessa Seward's website — although it'll set you back $525. At least we can cop her favorite Catherine Zoraida earrings for less cash, which she also happened to wear yesterday. And whether you opt for Middleton's Vanessa Seward number or something else, we plan to stick to just one holiday dress to get through the party circuit this year.
Advertisement