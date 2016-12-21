This Makeup Trend Is Sweeping L.A. — & It's So Cheap & Easy To DIY

Matching your lips and eyes — or lips and nails, or lips and outfit — circles back in vogue every few seasons. Makes sense: The matchy-matchy technique is incredibly chic, totally mindless, and delivers instant polish. Plus, it's so damn cute.
Hollywood's bringing it back in a big way right now, but it's totally different from 2016's love affair with mono makeup. This wave is all about lips and cheeks, with top trendsetting makeup artists leaning hard into matching blush and lip colors, and leaving the eye look totally independent. "I've always loved matching lips and cheeks; being able to tie colors in your makeup [looks] complete," celeb makeup artist Patrick Ta told us.
So many celebs are getting on board, from Blake Lively to Naomie Harris to Reese Witherspoon. The best part? Scoring the look is as foolproof and easy as dumping your makeup kit and matching identical hues — or simply using a single lipstick or multiple. "I always choose the lip color first; then, I pick a blush color that has the same undertones," Ta says.
Ahead, we've rounded up six of the matchy-matchy looks we love most right now. Then, keep clicking for under-$15 products to get each one.
