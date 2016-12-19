In case you forgot: Weddings are expensive as all hell. And for a celebrity, the price tag for that special day can reach mind-blowing heights. But even the rich and famous know how to make lemons out of lemonade, and that's why we're really into Pretty Little Liars' star Troian Bellisario's plans for her wedding reception dress. Covered in sparkles head-to-toe, the actress posted her post-ceremony dancing outfit on Instagram and pondered the dress' future in her wardrobe. Our response: shantay, you stay.
Bellisario married fiancé Patrick Adams in a boho Cortana dress a couple of days ago (she told us she tried on way too many gowns in the process of finding this one), but it's her custom Maureen Patricia dress that has us ready to put on our dancing shoes, too. The floor-length, gold sequined number features an open back. So it's not only the complete opposite of the gown Bellisario wore for the ceremony, it's also perfect for the New Year's Eve festivities that are right around the corner. The PLL actress asked her Instagram followers, "So where do I wear this dress to next? It's acceptable for dinner with friends right?" If that dinner is at a particularly glamorous one, then yas, it is.
While most wedding dresses are pretty traditional and worn once, we've seen plenty of stars go off-script on their big days. Keira Knightley wore her dress several times before and after her ceremony; Kristen Bell wore a matching black top and pants to wed Dax Shepard back in 2013, and Solange Knowles wore four outfits when she got married in 2014, one being an ethereal white jumpsuit. So, it would seem Bellisario is doing the whole celebrity wedding thing to a T. And we're just glad she was never "A." Or was she?
