2016's Most Instagrammed Buys Are A Feast For The Eyes

If you can't help but think about how an item of clothing will look in a photo before you press "purchase," you're not alone. We'll admit it: Instagram has affected the way we shop, and since we're bound to #OOTD a majority of what we wear, we can't help but consider an item's aesthetic (read: photo-worthy) appeal when shopping.



Really, it goes both ways: Certain items just beg to be 'grammed. Whether it's a piece from an on-trend brand, a loud statement-maker you can't help but show off, or a must-have designer collaboration, this year, we saw a wide range of clothing and accessories fill up our feeds — meaning, you couldn't scroll through Instagram in 2016 without seeing at least one of these items. Ahead, we've rounded up the pieces we saw over and over again in 2016. Take a scroll down Insta-memory lane, and let us know below: What do you think will be the must-'gram buys of 2017?