2016 was a year of hyped-up sneakers, fast-selling merchandise, and cult-favorite denim styles (Vetements, anyone?). There are certain products you couldn't go on Instagram without seeing, and those were the ones that tended to be so difficult to purchase that you didn't even bother getting your hopes up. Because really, why fall in love with something you may not ever have?
Over the past 12 months, however, we also saw the emergence of some less-fad-like (and more affordable) crowd pleasers that got just as much attention. Easy-to-layer turtlenecks, coats you can wear all winter long, and practical work bags were flying off the shelves — and, lucky for us, there tended to be enough restocks to go around. To celebrate these ever-so-popular buys (and potentially still score some for yourself), we've rounded them up into one handy list ahead. This is just a sampling of the pieces we may still add to cart before the new year; for an exhaustive list of all the the sell-out status buys we nearly missed, click here. All we have to say is: Come 2017, we won't be missing a beat on fashion's next generation of hot commodities.
