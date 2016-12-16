Michelle Obama Just Channeled Hillary Clinton With This Amazing Look

Michelle Obama's latest getup isn't a silhouette we've seen her wear all that often during her eight years as FLOTUS. But it's a look that figures prominently in the intersection of fashion and politics, particularly throughout this most recent election cycle. It's even spawned a popular Facebook group. Ah, the tried-and-true pantsuit.
The First Lady opted for Hillary Clinton's beloved uniform while hosting a screening of Hidden Figures at the White House yesterday. The sleek head-to-toe black look from Brandon Maxwell's fall 2016 collection features a sculpturally cut, lapel-free collar. The completely un-dowdy, sharply cut jacket is currently available here if you're hoping to crib Michelle's HRC-inflected look. Alas, it'll set you back over $2K, but, hey, if you've been in the market for an investment blazer...
FLOTUS, ever the champion of emerging designers, has worn Maxwell's work before. In August, she wore a strapless white gown to a state dinner for the Prime Minister of Singapore. Maxwell, Lady Gaga's longtime BFF and styling wizard, also dressed the First Lady for the October cover of InStyle. Sure, it's not the first time FLOTUS has opted for pants over her usual rotation of dresses and skirts. But we're certainly digging the subtle nod to Clinton happening here.
