Every Christmas The Obamas Have Spent In The White House

The holiday season has been the best season for the past eight years, if only because we have been gifted with photographic evidence of President Obama joyfully embracing and even dancing with Santa Claus.
From receiving the White House Christmas tree to having a ball at the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting, the first family has been at the center of a lot of wonderful winter moments.
We've celebrated with them, we've witnessed Malia and Sasha grow into beautiful young women, and we've glimpsed the first couple being utterly adorable. (Or, more often, the president being goofy while Michelle looks on.)
But because all good things must come to an end, this is the last Christmas the Obamas will spend in the White House.
To contribute to your hardcore nostalgia, we rounded up the cutest moments captured on film of the first family during Christmastime since 2009. Happy holidays!
