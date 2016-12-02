Celebrities, musicians, and politicians gathered for the White House's 94th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Thursday night. In addition to providing a stunning scene, this year's ceremony was particularly significant, since it was the last time ever that Obama performed the ritual.
Michelle and Sasha joined him on the Ellipse to light a tree decorated with glowing blue snowflakes.
Michelle and Sasha joined him on the Ellipse to light a tree decorated with glowing blue snowflakes.
A concert also took place outside the White House, with Kelly Clarkson, The Lumineers, James Taylor, Chance the Rapper, and other famous acts performing, NBC reports.
Celebrities including Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony attended.
The ceremony has been an American tradition since Calvin Coolidge originated it with a Balsam fir in 1923. It's evolved significantly over the years as different trees have died and been born and people have developed more energy-efficient ways of lighting it. The Obamas have celebrated with the same Colorado blue spruce since 2012.
This year's event will air on the Hallmark Channel on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
This year's event will air on the Hallmark Channel on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
Advertisement