The Obamas Sent Their Last White House Holiday Card Ever & We Just Can't Deal

If you heard some uncontrollable squealing followed by some ugly sobbing earlier today, it was probably us.
The reason for our joy followed by crushing despair? The Obamas just sent their last holiday card from the White House.
The reason for our joy followed by crushing despair? The Obamas just sent their last holiday card from the White House.
White House Christmas Card 2016 😭 #dontleave pic.twitter.com/tRrRJSmRhu— Mia (@BmoreFab) December 7, 2016
The picture tugged on our heartstrings because it's one for the ages. The president looks like the happiest man on Earth; FLOTUS, as per usual, is slaaaaaying; and Malia and Sasha just look so grown-up and gorgeous! And if we're being honest, you know what really destroyed us? Bo and Sunny's little paw signatures inside of the card.
At first we thought, This just might be the most beautiful holiday card in the history of holiday cards.
Then, it clicked that this is the Obamas' last holiday greeting as first family. Cue the heartbreak. And tears.
After slightly recovering, we wondered how we could get our hands on one.
Unfortunately, it would take more than a Christmas miracle. According to The Christian Science Monitor, only a select group of people receive cards from the White House — including political donors, staff, and members of the media. Total bummer.
We weren't the only ones who had such a strong reaction:
We weren't the only ones who had such a strong reaction:
Obamas Christmas Card giving me all the feels rn #ThanksObama pic.twitter.com/n3MSytpnEP— KPIZZLE. (@KVONP) December 9, 2016
@BmoreFab @POTUS BARACK YOU CAN NOT LEAVE US pic.twitter.com/X3IT11ONF9— abel (@_AhhBell) December 8, 2016
@BmoreFab the girls have grown up and Michelle looks flawless. I can't. pic.twitter.com/8EB8IBfmis— Cara 🍂 (@hxlfpint) December 9, 2016
Can you just…I can’t even— Rachel H. (@MiissHislop) December 7, 2016
I am SO happy to have had the opportunity to grow into a woman while a family that looks like me was in the W.H. https://t.co/uxi4xKcGjw
I want this picture tattooed on me https://t.co/A83CZI3Iu9— jollof conoisseur (@eyekomology) December 9, 2016
We're just not worthy of this beautiful family. Happy Holidays to you, too, Obamas!
