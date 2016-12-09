These Are The Parties Donald Trump Will Attend During Inauguration Week

If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of President-elect Donald Trump during the inauguration-week party circuit next month, we have bad news for you.
Trump is planning on going to only three inaugural balls in January, and all of them are invite-only.
According to a press release from the Presidential Inauguration Committee, the president-elect will attend two official inaugural balls on the evening of January 20. He'll also be a guest at The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, an event dedicated to the nation's armed services and first responders.
Those won't be the only parties happening during the big week in Washington, but they are the only ones that have a confirmed RSVP from Trump so far.
"The balls are kind of a confusing quagmire because the states themselves have their own celebratory events," Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, told ABC News. "We'll have basically three balls. Two in the [Washington] Convention Center, one called the Commander-in-Chief Ball, which is a traditional military ball. And then, we'll have a series of private dinners."
There's a stark contrast between Trump's schedule and what President Obama and former President George W. Bush did during their inaugurations. Obama went to 10 inaugural balls in January 2009 and Bush went to eight during his inauguration in 2001.
But maybe less is more for Trump? That's unclear. But at least according to Barrack, the president-elect "knows how to throw a party."
We'll just have to wait and see the photos.
