Rajul Punjabi is a freelance writer. The views expressed here are her own.



As we near the end of President Obama’s final term in office, all kinds of emotions are bubbling up.



Will the next president lead the country with the same tenets of equality, justice, and grace? Will he be able to help craft crucial policies, amend and foster invaluable relationships with other nations, and connect with disenfranchised youth?



Most importantly, does Donald Trump even know the words to Al Green’s Let’s Stay Together?



Obama promised us change, but I’m not ready for this kind.



It feels like a breakup, and not the "good riddance" kind. This man is leaving us for greener pastures (a golf course, probably), to a destiny that feels dangerously uncertain. As the president gears up to leave the White House, I find myself enduring the classic five stages of grief — everything from blissful denial to straight-up depression.



So, much like a lovesick tween of the '90s, I made a mixtape to cope. Ahead, 10 tracks that most accurately express how I feel about our commander in chief splitting up with us after eight years.



