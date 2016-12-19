'Tis The Season For Christmas-Related Porn

If you've been on the internet for as long as we have, you know that there is porn for everything. While most of us probably enjoy porn in the comfort and privacy of our own bedrooms, that doesn't mean that external events don't influence what we watch.
For instance, holidays tend to bring out a little more festiveness in our porn-watching habits. When Halloween rolled around, we were all really into pumpkins and zombies; by the time Thanksgiving came, we apparently developed a curiosity for pilgrim porn.
So it's not entirely a surprise that Christmastime is no different. According to data from Pornhub, around this time of the year, users are looking to feast their eyes on porn relating to Santa, elves, and Christmas orgies.
Pornhub's analysis of its top holiday search terms showed that while "Christmas" was obviously a popular seasonal search, searches for "Santa" went up by 447% around this time compared to the rest of the year. The term "Christmas present" also saw a higher volume of search, with a whopping 665% increase during the holidays.
But, of course, that's not all we're searching — without further ado, here are the top 23 holiday-related porn search terms we're looking for.
