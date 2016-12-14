Essence Just Dropped Its Cheap & Pretty Holiday Line — But It’s Going Fast

We never thought we’d see the day, but holiday fatigue is finally starting to set in. With so many seasonal beauty bundles, limited-edition goodies, and collector-worthy packaging options nipping at our wallets, how could we possibly choose among them — or not go broke in the process?
Thankfully, the ever-affordable Essence Cosmetics has our backs. The drugstore (and cruelty-free) beauty brand has released its holiday collection, dubbed Little X-Mas Factory, and it checks all the boxes. It's adorable, with holiday-themed packaging and sparkling makeup options. Even better, it's crazy, stupid cheap.
The only hitch? You've got to strike while the iron is hot. Many of the collection's offerings — like eyeshadow palettes and contour compacts — have already sold out. But there are a few covetable items still up for grabs, and each is perfect for gifting a friend, coworker, or yourself. See what's left of the holiday collection, ahead. Then, "add to cart" as fast as you can, because these babies may not be here tomorrow.
