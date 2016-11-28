27 Beauty Gift Sets That Will Save You Major $$

As cheesy as it sounds, one of the most rewarding parts of the holiday season is giving your favorite people great gifts. The only downside? It's also one of the most expensive. In fact, finding the perfect present for everyone on your list can be a total wallet drain. You've got your immediate family, circle of friends, and officemates to think about — not to mention all the host and acquaintance gifts you might have to procure last-minute.



If this sounds like a hard feat, we're here to tell you that it's completely possible to buy gifts your friends and family will love without going broke in the process — you've just got to be resourceful. That's why we always save a place in our budget for beauty gift sets that we can split up. Luckily, some of 'em are practically begging to be doled out individually. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite offerings that are sure to make more than one person smile this season.