These Beauty Gifts Are So Pretty, You Don't Even Need To Wrap 'Em

The holidays are fun — until parties and shopping and making small talk with distant relatives starts taking up all our time. While it's not always easy to get out of family gatherings and the office white-elephant happy hour, there is one corner you can cut: gift-wrapping. Don't do it. Hear us out.
Rather than spending our time meticulously cutting, taping, folding, and bow-tying, we've decided to invest in as many no-wrap gifts as we can this year. We're talking perfumes that come in chic clutches, soaps encased in stones, and more. These gifts are so pretty, they nix the need for reindeer-print paper. Check them out in the slides ahead. Then, take a nap — you deserve it.
Rather than spending our time meticulously cutting, taping, folding, and bow-tying, we've decided to invest in as many no-wrap gifts as we can this year. We're talking perfumes that come in chic clutches, soaps encased in stones, and more. These gifts are so pretty, they nix the need for reindeer-print paper. Check them out in the slides ahead. Then, take a nap — you deserve it.