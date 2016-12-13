Blac Chyna Just Debuted The Most Badass Post-Baby Hair

It's been a busy past few weeks for Blac Chyna. The singer recently welcomed baby Dream into the world with fiancé Rob Kardashian, became the proud new owner of a $400,000 Rolls-Royce, and now, she's shifting from her most recent lavender dye job to something a little more traditional: blond.
In a series of photos posted to Chyna's Instagram account, you can see the celeb showing off her lightened-up dreadlocks — and they look good. "These dreads thou [sic] Thanks @kellonderyck," she captioned one post. Her hairstylist Kellon Deryck gave a little more information about the process on his account:
"Love this fun look on @blacchyna. Lace front wig created at the @kellonderycksalon. great for the girls that want the look but don't feel like sitting down to get there [sic] hair braided."
It's nice to see the new mom take time for herself. And we totally applaud her way of going about it — after all, the healing power of beauty during stressful times is a very real thing.
