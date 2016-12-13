Blac Chyna Just Debuted The Most Badass Post-Baby Hair

In a series of photos posted to Chyna's Instagram account, you can see the celeb showing off her lightened-up dreadlocks — and they look good. "These dreads thou [sic] Thanks @kellonderyck," she captioned one post. Her hairstylist Kellon Deryck gave a little more information about the process on his account:



"Love this fun look on @blacchyna. Lace front wig created at the @kellonderycksalon. great for the girls that want the look but don't feel like sitting down to get there [sic] hair braided."