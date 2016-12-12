If you're burned out from months of holiday shopping, we feel your pain. And while there's no greater present than the gift of giving to others, we believe it's important to treat yourself once in a while, too.
To get you started, we're sharing three splurge-worthy beauty buys we've been eyeing. A Slip Silk Pillowcase — a.k.a. our secret weapon for keeping our hair and skin soft — tops our list. We also can't wait to try the Venus Silk-Expert IPL, because who doesn't want to treat themselves to an at-home spa treatment? And finally, for a long-term investment piece, we'd consider an Artis brush set. These luxe brushes apply product with ease and caress the face so gently, they make putting on makeup that much more fun. So take our advice and — after you've checked everyone off your holiday gift list — sit back, relax, and indulge in some self-care.
Advertisement