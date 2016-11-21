Blac Chyna Just Revealed A New Hair Color — & It's As Dreamy As Her Newborn

Blac Chyna is receiving a lot of attention lately surrounding her new baby, Dream Kardashian. And for good reason: Her birth is one of the most adorable news items to come out of the past two weeks. Don't believe us? Just check out Dream's first tweet, in which she turns breast-feeding into a total aww moment.
But we'd like to direct your attention to something equally exciting, at least in our opinions, and that's Chyna's recent hair change. The new mother just debuted lavender locks on Instagram, People reported, and the color is almost as dreamy as her new baby.
"I just can't get over this hair color," she captioned the photo.
It's a refreshing move, for sure — especially in a world where pale-pink hair among celebrities has become a norm. Chyna is one of the first influencers to wear the light-purple shade, and we wouldn't be surprised if others followed in her footsteps. Not only is she setting the (lavender) tone, but she's also letting the world know that it's okay to take some time to pamper yourself after having a baby. And that is a dreamy idea we can get behind.
