It's no secret that people worship celebrities, so it was only a matter of time that some of the most notable names of 2016 got plopped into their very own Nativity scene. The artistic interpretations of the birth of Jesus, which decorate homes during Christmastime, has received a pop culture reimagination, complete with stars you know and maybe (or maybe not) love.
Among these stars include Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry, and President-elect (and, apparently, Kanye West's BFF?) Donald Trump. Appropriately, Kardashian and West's baby Saint is the one laying in the manger in this interpretation, wearing a tee shirt that says "Born to rule." (Trump is not wearing such a tee shirt.) It also features Easter eggs for people who have their finger on the pulse of celebrity news.
The creative Christmas scene is courtesy of Lyst, the world's largest online fashion site. The site worked with a look-alike production team at Alison Jackson to create a scene filled with actors who could pass for the most talked about stars of 2016. It's quite the impressive feat.
Click through to check out photos of Lyst's pop culture savvy Nativity scene.
