This Destiny's Child Gift Guide Is Perfect

The '90s gave us a seemingly endless collection of holiday music gems. Who can even remember those dark times before we knew what Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas? But no pop song take on yuletide cheer is quite as masterful as Destiny's Child's "8 Days of Christmas."
The iconic '99 song, sung by the members of Destiny's Child in outfits The Plastics obviously used for inspiration for their "Jingle Bell Rock" ensembles, lays out what the men in their lives got them to express their love during the eight days of Christmas. It is never explained why they celebrate Christmas for eight days rather than the traditional 12, but that's not really important. What's important is they had more than a week to receive their many, many presents.
If you're still searching for a gift for your friend, significant other, or co-worker and really want to get them a throwback surprise, consider using "8 Days of Christmas" as your go-to gift guide. Sure, some of the items are a little pricey, but a few will only cost you some T-I-M-E. Click through to find the perfect present for the Beyoncé, or diamond belly ring enthusiast in your life.