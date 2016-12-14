Close your eyes and imagine what your holiday wish list might look like if money were truly no object. Diamonds, Chanel, $1,000 creams...all fair game. What would you ask for? We'd guess your list would be littered with gorgeous bags and boots, first adaptor-approved electronics, once-in-a-lifetime trips, and heaps of beauty products.
Sometimes, a 1%-themed holiday wish list is even more fun to scribble out than a realistic one filled with socks and coffee makers. But more goes into building one than simply arranging your favorite beauty e-commerce site by "Price: High to Low."
We asked some of the most knowledgeable celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists in the game one question: What is the ultimate beauty splurge that deserves a spot on your bucket-list wish list? The answers don't disappoint. Think: face masks that cost more than your weekly lunch budget, walk-in saunas that ring in at more than your first car, and lipstick collections that, well, you get it.
Ahead, find all the inspiration you need to keep working toward the big bucks — or just forward this list to your really, really rich aunt and cross your fingers that she's feeling generous.
