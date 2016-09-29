This Cream Might Even Be Too Expensive For Kim Kardashian

You probably thought I was out of my mind when I advocated on behalf of a $900 moisturizer a little while back. After all, that's one month's rent (if you don't live in NYC), or a Gucci bag, or a MacBook Air — so, I'm not denying it's a ridiculous price for 1.7 ounces of cream. (I mean, it is magic, but I digress...).
Turns out, though, one could make the argument I was actually being thrifty, because the newest skin-care wonder on the market rings in at — wait for it — a cool $1,115. Guerlain's Orchidée Impériale Black, an anti-ager that contains rare (read: $$$) black orchid from the Peruvian Andes, is the latest addition to the brand's existing Orchidée Impériale line, which you may or may not know contains Kim Kardashian's favorite cream.
But at $455, Kim's pick costs pennies next to the Black version — and it's still almost too pricey for the star with a net worth in the millions. As she said last year at Mario Dedivanovic's Master Class, "Guerlain moisturizer is my favorite — it's really heavy, which I like, but it's so expensive, so I ask for it for Christmas and my birthday." And according to a source working for the brand, Kardashian isn't feigning relatability: Guerlain really doesn't replenish her stock, though she was sent this new launch — with her initials engraved on the jar to boot. Will she fall in love with it and need to factor another $650 into the beauty budget? Only time, and maybe an Instagram post, will tell.
Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Black The Cream, $1,115, available at Neiman Marcus.
