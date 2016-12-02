This post was originally published on June 10, 2016.



What defines an It bag varies from season to season: Sometimes, it's obvious that bloggers and editors are being gifted a certain style by a brand, practically guaranteeing its status as the item of the moment. Other times, though, a piece is just so classic, so Instagram-worthy, and offers just the right amount of exclusivity that it naturally catches on like wildfire (we're looking at you, Mansur Gavriel).



Despite the varying reasons behind a bag's rise to popularity, there's no denying that we're always trying to get our hands on the next big thing in carryalls. So, to get ahead of the trends, we're putting our money (both literally and figuratively) on these 17 styles. Whether you choose to skip your daily latte and start a savings plan to eventually score the real deal, or are simply looking for silhouette inspiration for your next shopping trip (because let's be real, there will be more-affordable, mass-produced versions of these bags soon enough), click through to see the next generation of It bags that are about to make it big.

