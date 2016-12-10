Apart from the Kardashians, no one stunts in a holiday card quite as hard as the Obamas. (Sorry, friends and family.) So as far as "lasts" of this administration go, their final seasons' greetings as the first family is hitting us particularly hard in the feels. This week, the special mailing landed in the mailboxes of those near and dear to the current tenants of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. (May we say it again for those in the back: It's the last White House holiday card anyone will ever receive from the Obamas. It's okay, we might need a tissue or two right now, too.) This isn't just your average family portrait, either. The Obamas are straight-up serving their fellow citizens one hell of a fashion moment.
White House Christmas Card 2016 😭 #dontleave pic.twitter.com/tRrRJSmRhu— Mia (@BmoreFab) December 7, 2016
The photo in this year's card was taken at a State Dinner welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House back in March (the first of such functions that Sasha and Malia attended). Despite their smiling faces — oh, will you look at Barack's cheeky grin? — we can't help but well up a bit from looking at this masterpiece of party photography. Hell, they're dressed so damn snappily, they look like a crop of models hanging backstage at New York Fashion Week or something. The Naeem Khan gowns (which aren't custom; they got trotted down the designer's runway) worn by the girls and the custom Jason Wu on FLOTUS may have something to do with that. It's a lot of fashion in one photo, and we're still taking it all in.
For years, the Obama family's holiday cards put the spotlight on their dogs — first, Bo; then, along came Sunny. Of course, there have been other memorable mailings: We'll never forget this gem from their early years at the White House and the way Sasha and Malia Obama (when they were just wee little things) cuddled up to their parents. The outcome is reminiscent of a series of Gap ads from the '90s. This year, however, they're coming full circle: It's the perfect example of how to do that whole matching thing with your family without having to go the ugly-sweater route.
Plus, we're pretty sure this is the epitome of what going out (of the White House) in style looks like. We'd be remiss not to mention the emptiness we'll feel come this time next year, when it won't be the Obamas wishing us a happy holidays, but rather a certain...other family. Still, we've got to push forward. Until then, we'll be looking back at the first family's killer style moments over the past decade and cry-laughing our way through a chocolate ice cream cone, like the one Michelle and Barack shared on their first date.
