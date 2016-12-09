Shopping for winter can leave you running around the mall (or the web) with no concrete plan in sight. You get your turtlenecks at one store, your functional outerwear at another, and your fun winter accessories somewhere completely different. But, what if we told you that you could find basically everything you want this season at one place? And what if we told you that place was J.Crew?



Yup: The retailer you think of for button-up shirts and all-plaid everything actually knows a thing or two about winter style, too. This season, instead of picking up your statement earrings at Zara, or grabbing snow boots at your local department store, why not streamline things by scoring every single need of your cold-weather haul from J.Crew's new arrivals section, which is stacked with comfy sweaters, pretty blouses, and fancy footwear. In other words, it's got it all.



And, as if they knew you were trying to cross a few things off your own shopping list while browsing for others this month, you can get up to 40% off select items right now with the code "PRESENTS" (for yourself, that is). Click on to finally get your winter wardrobe in check.