Madonna & Michael Jackson Totally Made Out

The Material Girl and the King of Pop sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G....
Madonna must have thought she was playing a round of Truth or Dare during last night's "Carpool Karaoke" appearance, because she couldn't resist dropping a major revelation on host James Corden. How Corden managed to stay calm and not smash his car into oncoming traffic is beyond us.
The Late Late Show host casually asked Madonna about her friendship with the late Michael Jackson, prompting her to dish some serious dirt. According to her, she and Jackson kissed "tongue in mouth" after she plied him with some wine.
The pop star explained that Jackson was shy, but ended up being a "willing accomplice."
"I did get him to loosen up with a glass of Chardonnay, and it did wonders," Madge explained. "It worked wonders."
Anyone else picturing a blonder version of this? Or did this information just cause your head to full-on explode?
Watch the big reveal around the 10:45 mark.
