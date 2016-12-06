Buckle your seatbelt — Madonna is coming to "Carpool Karaoke."
The pop diva shows off some vehicular Vogue-ing in a new teaser promoting her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, set to air Wednesday night. She also twerks and teases that she may have kissed Michael Jackson back in the day. So recording this one.
It all sounds divine, unless you're professional Neanderthal Piers Morgan. The British TV host mocked Madonna while airing the clip this morning on Good Morning Britain. How's this for irony: Morgan pretended to barf, then slammed the pop star for not acting her age.
"I loved Madonna when she acted her age," he moaned.
"You can't be 58 and prancing about," Morgan continued. "I want her to just put it away."
Thanks for sharing, Piers. Perhaps one day we'll start caring what you think.
