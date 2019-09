She also wrote the same two sentences in a since-deleted Instagram post shared by Digital Spy , followed by, "This post is not a commentary on my ability to write. I have no need to defend myself. I love the art of writing. Putting ink to paper. It's more soulful then texting and so beautiful to receive a handwritten letter."Madonna does have writing credits on all her songs, according to Metro UK , and wrote several all by herself.The contention between Lady Gaga and Madonna goes way back. Gaga has faced multiple accusations of ripping off Madonna. Her "Judas" video was considered similar to the video for "Like a Prayer," several fans have claimed that "Perfect Illusion" resembles "Papa Don't Preach," and Madonna herself told Rolling Stone that "Born This Way" sounds suspiciously like "Express Yourself."But she did still consider Lady Gaga "a very talented singer and songwriter," which may be more than Gaga can say about her.