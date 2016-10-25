In an Apple’s Beats 1 radio interview last week, Lady Gaga threw some major shade at Madonna.
When Zane Lowe asked about the frequent comparisons made between the two artists, Gaga replied that they're "very different."
"I wouldn’t make that comparison at all. I don’t mean to disrespect Madonna. She’s a nice lady. And she’s had a fantastic, huge career. She’s the biggest pop star of all time," she said.
"But I play a lot of instruments, I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio, I’m a producer, I’m a writer. What I do is different. I’m not just rehearsing over and over again to put on a show."
Madonna then wrote several social media posts that seemed to allude to the interview. "Ink is the blood of literature. Remember when people used to write?" she cryptically tweeted.
Ink is the blood of literature. Remember when people used to write? ✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻💘 pic.twitter.com/uQgTDHLodV— Madonna (@Madonna) October 23, 2016
She also wrote the same two sentences in a since-deleted Instagram post shared by Digital Spy, followed by, "This post is not a commentary on my ability to write. I have no need to defend myself. I love the art of writing. Putting ink to paper. It's more soulful then texting and so beautiful to receive a handwritten letter."
Madonna does have writing credits on all her songs, according to Metro UK, and wrote several all by herself.
The contention between Lady Gaga and Madonna goes way back. Gaga has faced multiple accusations of ripping off Madonna. Her "Judas" video was considered similar to the video for "Like a Prayer," several fans have claimed that "Perfect Illusion" resembles "Papa Don't Preach," and Madonna herself told Rolling Stone that "Born This Way" sounds suspiciously like "Express Yourself."
But she did still consider Lady Gaga "a very talented singer and songwriter," which may be more than Gaga can say about her.
