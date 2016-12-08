Here's a reason to pat yourself on the back for last-minute holiday travel planning: Virgin America is having a flash sale on its Main Cabin Select and First Class flights. Flights booked by December 8 have First Class seats for as low as $149, and Main Cabin seats as low as $99. It's a holiday miracle!
The sale includes flights to and from cities such as New York, San Francisco, Portland, Dallas, and Los Angeles, and pertains to travel dates between December 17 to January 1. Included in the Main Cabin Select fare is a checked bag, food and drinks, additional legroom, and priority security and boarding, Travel and Leisure reports. For First Class, the perks are even more inviting, including two free checked bags that you can fill with holiday leftovers.
This is such a convenient and cheap deal, but you have to act fast. By tomorrow night, the sale will be over, so get ready to make some snap decisions. Do you want to see your family or grab that super cheap flight to LA? It's a tough call. The season may be stressful, but your flights will be cheap, giving you that much more money for buying presents — even if they're for yourself.
