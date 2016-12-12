An endlessly tempting string of festive beauty launches is making shopping for others tough this holiday season — how can we not covet this stuff for ourselves? — but particularly so for Kylie Cosmetics fans. Overnight, the brand dropped a mother lode of new products and bundles made just for the holidays, all in limited-edition silver packaging. On top of that, its first pop-up shop is set to open near L.A. in just a few days. In short, the compulsion to buy all the Kylie gear has hit a fever pitch in certain circles.
This means those of us who move a little slower have missed out on the brand’s holiday bundles, but there is still the 12 Days of Christmas offer, a deal-a-day promotion on items in the massive holiday collection. And today’s deal — the last in the series — really takes the cake: For all fans who missed out on the original drop of holiday gear, Kylie Cosmetics is offering brand-new limited-edition items, freshly stocked on the site.
This means those of us who move a little slower have missed out on the brand’s holiday bundles, but there is still the 12 Days of Christmas offer, a deal-a-day promotion on items in the massive holiday collection. And today’s deal — the last in the series — really takes the cake: For all fans who missed out on the original drop of holiday gear, Kylie Cosmetics is offering brand-new limited-edition items, freshly stocked on the site.
Advertisement
So far, we’ve spotted the addition of a Holiday Must-Haves bundle, which combines Lip Kits, cream eyeshadows, and a brush set with a cute makeup bag, pom-pom keychain, and a logo-stamped stocking. Also announced was a Fan Favorite bundle, which includes makeup brushes, eyeliner, an eyeshadow palette, lip color, and lip gloss — all housed in a black-logo makeup bag, with a logo key chain thrown in for good measure. (You better really like logos is what we're hinting at.)
At this point, you know the drill: If you want to get in on this second chance, the time to exercise that add-to-cart finger is now.
At this point, you know the drill: If you want to get in on this second chance, the time to exercise that add-to-cart finger is now.
Advertisement