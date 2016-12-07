Way to make the other babies in playgroup jealous, Luna.
The 7-month-old daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may not be old enough to scream "Elmo!" at the top of her lungs just yet, but it's just a matter of time. It's pretty convenient, then, that papa John was able to snag a guest appearance on Sesame Street. It's even more convenient that the singer managed to recruit the show's most popular puppets for a special greeting aimed at his baby girl. That's Father of the Year material right there.
The clip below shows Elmo, Bert, Ernie, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and friends saying hello to Luna.
"We love you so much!" the group cooed.
Unsurprisingly, Legend's gesture earned him so major Dad points with his wife.
"My heart!! I could cry," Teigen posted. "I cannot wait for the day Luna goes absolutely nuts over this. Thank you, thank you Sesame Street!!"
Is it weird to get FOMO from someone still in diapers?
