You'd be hard-pressed to find a more beautifully styled, stylishly attended baby shower than the one Chrissy Teigen threw for celebrity stylist Monica Rose on Saturday. Well, certainly not one that served McDonald's French fries. Lucky for us it was also very well-documented on Snapchat by Teigen, hairstylist Jen Atkin, and Khloé Kardashian.
Atkin showed off the amazing spread of cake pops, cupcakes, and more set up by event planner Lisa Vorce, as well as the aforementioned fast-food treats. Guests sat at tables around Teigen's pool.
The star of the whole event, for us anyway, was Luna Legend, who gamely allowed both her mom and Kardashian to cuddle her while applying silly Snapchat filters. North West was there, too — naturally, since she's also reportedly one of Rose's clients, just like the rest of her mom's family.
"You make us look good every single day, all of us, all of our friends, family, extended, everybody," Kris Jenner said in a speech to Rose. "And you're always doing something for someone else."
