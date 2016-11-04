Story from Music

Luna's Cheeks Are The Real Stars In John Legend's Music Video

Shannon Carlin
John Legend is really upping the cuteness factor for his latest music video.

The clip for "Love Me Now," which he's teasing on Instagram, features his wife, Chrissy Teigen, along with his baby girl, Luna Simone. Yes, it is as sweet as it sounds.

Like, so sweet you may have a toothache after watching.

#LoveMeNow video is coming soon! Pre-order now & get #LoveMeNow instantly http://smarturl.it/DALalbum

A video posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

While it's just a short teaser of the video — which Legend says is "coming soon" — it become very clear, very quick that Luna Legend is a natural.

Check out that adorable smile she gives her dad. That yawn? Perfection. But the cutest scene is when her parents go in for a double kiss and she shows off her aw shucks face. It's as if she's already the mastered the "Really, Mom and Dad?" face before she even turns one.

If we're being honest though, it's those cheeks of hers that really steal the show.

Legend's new album, Darkness and Light is out Dec. 2.

Advertisement

More from Music