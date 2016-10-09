John Legend is full of love and admiration for wife Chrissy Teigen — and he has the most adorable ways of showing it. She starred in his "All of Me" video and the story of how he first fell in love with her humor and intelligence is so sweet. So we're not too surprised to see that the cover of "Love Me Now," the first single from his upcoming album Darkness & Light, pays homage to their relationship.
The artistic black-and-white photo shows their faces together as if they're about to kiss.
Legend performed the single on Facebook Live and the lyrics sound like they could very well be addressed to Teigen. "I don't know who's gonna kiss you when I'm gone," he sings. "So I'm gonna love you now."
He said in a statement released to People that the song is "about living and loving to the fullest, no matter what tomorrow may bring." That's clearly a philosophy that he and his wife live by.
