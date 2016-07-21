Story from Pop Culture

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Recreated "All Of Me" Three Years Later

Arianna Davis
Dearest reader,

All of me loves all of you, and so I am here to present you with all of the feels. Remember when John Legend released the gorgeous black-and-white video for "All of Me" (a.k.a. everyone's favorite tear-jerker wedding song) starring his then fiancée Chrissy Teigen? The video was shot at a house in Lake Como, Italy, just days before the couple was married nearby (which, of course, makes it that much sweeter).

Three years later, they returned to the same house on vacation — with their too-cute-for-words daughter, Luna.

Went back to the "all of me" house with Luna - all on my snap!! Look for chrissyteigen ❤️❤️❤️

A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Since we're at Lake Como, we had to return to the house where we shot the All of Me video

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on


They also visited Villa Pizzo, where they got married.

Villa Pizzo, where we got married #lakecomo

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on


And shared this adorable snap of Baby Luna enjoying her trip.

Someone is enjoying her first vacation

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on


Okay, that's it. I'm officially voting Chrissy and John not just couple of the year, but the very definition of #lifegoals. (We are so beyond #relationshipgoals at this point.) Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to head on over to my GLASS BOX OF EMOTION. Sigh.
