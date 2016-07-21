Dearest reader,
All of me loves all of you, and so I am here to present you with all of the feels. Remember when John Legend released the gorgeous black-and-white video for "All of Me" (a.k.a. everyone's favorite tear-jerker wedding song) starring his then fiancée Chrissy Teigen? The video was shot at a house in Lake Como, Italy, just days before the couple was married nearby (which, of course, makes it that much sweeter).
Three years later, they returned to the same house on vacation — with their too-cute-for-words daughter, Luna.
All of me loves all of you, and so I am here to present you with all of the feels. Remember when John Legend released the gorgeous black-and-white video for "All of Me" (a.k.a. everyone's favorite tear-jerker wedding song) starring his then fiancée Chrissy Teigen? The video was shot at a house in Lake Como, Italy, just days before the couple was married nearby (which, of course, makes it that much sweeter).
Three years later, they returned to the same house on vacation — with their too-cute-for-words daughter, Luna.
They also visited Villa Pizzo, where they got married.
Advertisement
And shared this adorable snap of Baby Luna enjoying her trip.
Okay, that's it. I'm officially voting Chrissy and John not just couple of the year, but the very definition of #lifegoals. (We are so beyond #relationshipgoals at this point.) Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to head on over to my GLASS BOX OF EMOTION. Sigh.
Advertisement