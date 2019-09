Odds Are, You Wore A Pair Of Adidas Superstars This Year

A lot of our shopping habits can be explained by the internet. We end up buying that one bag we see all over Instagram; we end up succumbing to that additional 30% off all sale items, and so on. Most of our deepest fashion desires can be found in one place: Polyvore 's search history. Each year, the platform compiles user data to determine the top industry trends of the prior 12 months. Its findings for 2016 might not be totally surprising for anyone who's shopped online or followed street style quite closely.For instance, if you would characterize yourself as a "fashion girl" (it's okay, it doesn't have to be a moniker you'd say out loud), Polyvore bets you procured a pair of Adidas Superstars in 2016. The comeback kicks ranked as the top fashion must-have for the year on Polyvore, with a 286% spike in searches over the course of 2016. Or maybe you added some of the other most sought-after items to your wardrobe this year, like Nike Air Max Theas (No. 2) or a tulle skirt (No. 3) or, perhaps, a bomber jacket (No. 4) to your outfit rotation: Those all ranked on the list of items Polyvore considers the most sought-after, respectively.As far as style inspiration goes, there's one Kardashian-Jenner to rule us all: Kylie, the youngest member of the reigning family of Calabasas, is the top fashion icon for 2016, according to Polyvore.