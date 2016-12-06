Odds Are, You Wore A Pair Of Adidas Superstars This Year

A lot of our shopping habits can be explained by the internet. We end up buying that one bag we see all over Instagram; we end up succumbing to that additional 30% off all sale items, and so on. Most of our deepest fashion desires can be found in one place: Polyvore's search history. Each year, the platform compiles user data to determine the top industry trends of the prior 12 months. Its findings for 2016 might not be totally surprising for anyone who's shopped online or followed street style quite closely.
For instance, if you would characterize yourself as a "fashion girl" (it's okay, it doesn't have to be a moniker you'd say out loud), Polyvore bets you procured a pair of Adidas Superstars in 2016. The comeback kicks ranked as the top fashion must-have for the year on Polyvore, with a 286% spike in searches over the course of 2016. Or maybe you added some of the other most sought-after items to your wardrobe this year, like Nike Air Max Theas (No. 2) or a tulle skirt (No. 3) or, perhaps, a bomber jacket (No. 4) to your outfit rotation: Those all ranked on the list of items Polyvore considers the most sought-after, respectively.
As far as style inspiration goes, there's one Kardashian-Jenner to rule us all: Kylie, the youngest member of the reigning family of Calabasas, is the top fashion icon for 2016, according to Polyvore.
She's making a comeback on the ranking after earning a spot on the 2014 list, before a brief hiatus on 2015's report. Kendall Jenner nabbed third place in the A-List Style Inspiration category this year. Rihanna, Fenty designer and champion of unexpected accessories, came in second, while Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez rounded out the top five.
The biggest difference between the 2016 list and the past couple of years' recap is the price bracket of its most popular fashion brands. This year's top five are all luxury labels: Gucci, Chanel, Valentino, Fendi, and Givenchy. Two years ago, this category was dominated by fast-fashion labels; in 2015, there was a mix of athletic labels and high-end houses. In 2016, though, it seems like old-guard fashion is back on top.
Check out the full report over at Polyvore to see how many of those trends have defined your 2016 #OOTDs.
