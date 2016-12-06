There's something to be said for rolling out of bed, brushing on a matte, red lipstick instead of brushing your hair, and heading out the door. It takes confidence — and it's a move that's sure to make you look like the coolest person in the room.



Ditto for knowing how to wear classic holiday makeup without looking like a clone of everyone else in the room. (Unless, of course, your office party's theme is The Stepford Wives, in which case your company sounds odd, and you don't need this story.) Luckily, it takes only a little effort to look unique. And the top celebrity makeup artists have figured it out.



The pros have painted on hundreds, if not thousands, of classic, holiday-ready lips throughout their careers, and they're sharing their tricks with us. Ahead, you'll find 11 simple, but impactful, tweaks to make to your makeup. If you try them out before the shindig and limit yourself to two (fine, maybe three) cocktails once there, we guarantee you'll be the real winner the next day.

