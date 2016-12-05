Home for the holidays? That much is unclear for Scott Disick. On-off love Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo via Snapchat on Sunday, and it has people wondering where the couple stands.
Kourtney snapped a beautifully decorated little gingerbread house. It's complete with little gingerbread people, snow-dusted window panes, a wreath, and pine trees. On the roof, it reads "Merry Christmas," along with Kourtney and the kids' names. There's 6-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and nearly 2-year-old Reign. (You can see two little gingerbreads that look like the kids' handiwork in the background.) But conspicuously missing from the sugary decor is their dad, Scott.
It's been reported over the past few weeks that Kourtney and Scott, who broke up in the summer of 2015, are back together. The pair has always been dedicated to co-parenting their children together, but only lately have sources been saying they are in a romantic relationship again. It's not clear whether they're living together at this point. So is Kourt's holiday snap supposed to be sending a message? Maybe there just wasn't quite enough room for daddy's name. (Or Reign ate it.)
Advertisement