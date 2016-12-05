Kourtney snapped a beautifully decorated little gingerbread house. It's complete with little gingerbread people, snow-dusted window panes, a wreath, and pine trees. On the roof, it reads "Merry Christmas," along with Kourtney and the kids' names. There's 6-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and nearly 2-year-old Reign. (You can see two little gingerbreads that look like the kids' handiwork in the background.) But conspicuously missing from the sugary decor is their dad, Scott.