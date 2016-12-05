The Good, The Bad & The Downright Crazy Eyeliner Trends Of 2016

It seems that — with each swipe through our Instagram feeds — we come face-to-face with a new and unexpected eyeliner trend. Some are so rad, they inspire us to try out the inventive design. Others? Not so much. (We're looking at you, penis liner.) But one thing is for sure: Every end of the spectrum is covered — from unicorns and candy canes to bubbles and puppies.



It's a lot to keep up with (or in some cases, try to un-see), but there’s no stopping this train. So we compiled some of the year’s biggest eyeliner trends that have graced the IG popular page — including the good, the bad, and the questionable — so you can be the judge. After all, with so many choices, you're bound to find one that'll make you want to whip out your liquid formula and get to work.



Click through the slides ahead to check 'em out. And if your design of choice happens to be a one-eyed willy? Well, you do you.