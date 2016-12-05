The Good, The Bad & The Downright Crazy Eyeliner Trends Of 2016

It's a lot to keep up with (or in some cases, try to un-see), but there’s no stopping this train. So we compiled some of the year’s biggest eyeliner trends that have graced the IG popular page — including the good, the bad, and the questionable — so you can be the judge. After all, with so many choices, you're bound to find one that'll make you want to whip out your liquid formula and get to work.