What I Learned From Two VS Angels That You Won't See At The Show Tonight

Apart from the obvious (you know, being tall and beautiful), to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show means you're more than just a catwalk star. Especially nowadays, as we've seen with rookie Angels who've broken the mold and helped shape a more realistic rubric, it takes a genuine love for the game to wake up before sunrise and do the damn thing. That's why our recent chat with VS models Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd about this year's extravaganza opened our eyes to the force underneath those (giant) wings.
Ahead of tonight's broadcast, the girls let us in on a couple of #VSFashionShow moments you won't see on television. Like, for example, how Lady Gaga's presence backstage felt more like a Mother Angel than just one of the musical acts (she is Mother Monster to her fans, after all), and what exactly goes into the rehearsal of an event that's going to be watched by millions across the globe. Oh, and we learned a few fun facts about the girls, too: For example, Skriver is not a fan of oranges, and Strijd is your walking brunch almanac. Who knew?
Watch our interview below to get to know more about our favorite funny Angels, and don't forget to catch them strutting their stuff in Paris tonight on CBS at 10 p.m.
