Gwyneth Paltrow's not a regular mom. She's a cool mom. A cool mom whose celebrity connections entitle her kids to consider Jay Z part of the family.
The rapper turned 47 on December 4. Though Paltrow wasn't spied at his top-secret celebration in Los Angeles, she did send out a birthday message on behalf of her and Chris Martin's children, Apple and Moses. Here they are sharing the time-honored tradition of staring at a screen alongside Mr. Carter. Wanna bet he's giving them a Tidal tutorial?
"Happy birthday #unclejay," Paltrow captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.
Jay Z should be honored. Though Solange Knowles got a birthday greeting from Paltrow this year, Beyoncé's own September 4 birthday came and went without so much as a selfie. Sounds like Bey and Gwynnie need to reconnect with a girls-only road trip sponsored by goop. We call shotgun.
