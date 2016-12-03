What could be better than a facial with Gwyneth Paltrow's seal of approval? Apparently, anything. The goop founder joined writer Derek Blasberg for an episode of his web series, Derek Does Stuff With A Friend, to prank some unsuspecting people into awful facials and epic-fail spray tans.



The pair start by giving two millennial dudes a beachfront facial, which they describe as a Volcanic Mountain Blast Nirvana — we are with the dude who raised his eyebrow to question what that might entail. It does not sound pleasant. And what was the joke? Paltrow does not like facials, so this entire prank was not goop-sanctioned. It's just so close to being funny — and yet entirely misses the point of what is funny. Unless, of course, the prank was that their facialist was Paltrow, which says some things about class and privilege we don't want to analyze too closely. Or maybe the prank was her Romanian accent? We're still scratching our heads.



The second prank, Paltrow and Blasberg pull off is an organic spray tan called Nirvana Mist (apparently, you will get to nirvana if GP pranks you). If the setup is any indication, the fact that Paltrow was doing this was, in fact, the prank. However, the girl she was spray tanning offered a reaction that was, at best, underwhelming. We are on that wavelength, girl.



At the end, Blasberg high fives Paltrow and yells, "You got gooped!" If anything about this does go viral, it'll be because we're going to be yelling this new catchphrase all over the office.

