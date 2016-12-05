Jay Z's 47th Birthday Was So Secret Nobody Saw Him Come Or Leave

If you want to keep a secret, Los Angeles' ultra-chic Republique would be happy to help. The restaurant played host to Jay Z's 47th birthday party in an event so jealously guarded that nobody saw the rapper or wife Beyoncé enter or exit.
In a city like Los Angeles, where the paparazzi include anyone with a camera phone, that's seriously impressive. Still, details have emerged. Loose lips sink ships, we suppose. ET has some details.
"The upscale eatery was covered in tarps on the outside to grant ultimate privacy for the party-goers inside, who included Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, and her husband, Richard Lawson, as well as Bey's Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, and her husband, Tim Witherspoon."
So a super secret birthday at a super hip French restaurant that featured a Destiny's Child mini-reunion. Seems like a pretty good time, but what do we know. We hope that the story of their secret entrance and exit involves either IRL teleportation or some of those Mission: Impossible masks that look super real.
Check out these photos of other guests below.
O aniversário do Jay Z foi comemorado ontem no restaurante République em Los Angeles com família e amigos.— BEYONCÉ FOREVER (@Bey4Everr) December 4, 2016
Fonte: https://t.co/13aWcyLZKc pic.twitter.com/UHZqISMHuq
