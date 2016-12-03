Here's an idea for a sequel to The Shallows: Blake Lively is once again hiding from a terrifying predator who will rack her body with pain. This time, it's not a bloodthirsty shark. It's a personal trainer with visions of burpees and side planks dancing in his head. Run, girl!
If you photoshop in a seagull and a rash guard, Lively's latest Instagram looks like it came straight from a film set. The actress, who recently gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds' second daughter, is playfully hiding under some gym equipment. Meanwhile, her personal trainer, Don Saladino, lurks menacingly next to her.
"#FitnessFriday current mood," she captioned the pic. "@donsaladino gives me [a] reason to hide!"
We know that feeling. Fortunately, we aren't expected to bounce back from childbirth straight into a bikini or designer gown. Unfortunately, we also don't get to have Reynolds work out those aching muscles when we get home from the gym.
