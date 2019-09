Mariah Carey Does WHAT Everyday?

The world needs to get ready to learn a whole lot about Mariah Carey . The premiere of the singer's new reality show, Mariah's World, is just days away. And from what we've seen so far, Carey doesn't hide much from the camera when it comes to documenting her career and personal life. We're also going to get a closeup of her ostentatiously luxurious lifestyle , which evidently includes lounging around the house in sequined corsets and bathing in diamonds . Though, not everything about Mariah's world is so enviable.