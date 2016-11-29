Mariah Carey Does WHAT Everyday?

The world needs to get ready to learn a whole lot about Mariah Carey. The premiere of the singer's new reality show, Mariah's World, is just days away. And from what we've seen so far, Carey doesn't hide much from the camera when it comes to documenting her career and personal life. We're also going to get a closeup of her ostentatiously luxurious lifestyle, which evidently includes lounging around the house in sequined corsets and bathing in diamonds. Though, not everything about Mariah's world is so enviable.
The 46-year-old spilled about her unusual palate to E! News "It's really hard. My diet, you would hate it," she told E! News. "All you eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day. That's it... I'm actually serious." Yum? Yuck? Sounds glamorous but monotonous.
Alas, Carey clarified that despite her fondness for Scandinavian fish, her diet is a little more balanced than that. "But no, I eat — I try to stick with the proteins. It's the worst." You'll get to find out what Carey really eats in a day come Sunday December 4, when she lets us inside her home — and hopefully, her kitchen — for the 9 p.m. premiere of Mariah's World on E!.
