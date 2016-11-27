Can You Spot Mariah Carey's Photoshop Fail?



No matter who you are, if you photoshop an image on Instagram, the commenters will call you out. Mariah Carey knows — and likely doesn't care.



Carey shared a holiday image of herself holding a pie in a very, very low-cut top, skinny jeans, heels, and sunglasses inside, with the perfectly Mimi caption, "#festivating !! #happythanksgiving." As always, the Elusive Chanteuse looks glam and perfectly posed. Maybe too perfect.



Commenters were quick to point out some strange issues with the image, with one writing, "Omlllll her body is sooooo perfect its [sic] bending cabinets and mirrors." The mirror by her shoulder does look a bit distorted, as does the cabinet by her left knee.