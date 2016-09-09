Mariah Carey Bathes Wearing Diamonds Because She's Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey requires a life of luxury. As the rest of us eke out time in our schedules for a regular bubble bath with a simple combination of overpriced soap and a good deep conditioner, Carey is a diva. She knows she deserves more.
She proved as much when she shared a bubble-bath selfie on Instagram.
"Bubbly times selfie," Carey captioned the snapshot.
But Mimi is emancipated, so her life is a little more glorious. The photo shows the singer dripping in diamonds: necklace, earrings, and a diamond bracelet, too. Of course she bathes wearing jewelry and a full face of makeup — she's Mariah Carey.
Because this wasn't just a regular bath (with diamonds and false lashes), the elusive chanteuse teased new music, as well.
Once again, Mariah Carey proves that she's a national treasure.
